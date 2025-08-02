Dera Bassi: Rescue and rehabilitate children begging near Dera Bassi flyover: Minister

Punjab social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur has directed immediate rescue and rehabilitation of children and families found begging in distressing conditions near the Dera Bassi flyover. Dr Baljit Kaur, Punjab social security, women and child development minister. (HT File)

Acting swiftly on reports of unsafe and unhygienic living conditions in the area, the minister stated that these children were highly vulnerable to exploitation and must urgently be safeguarded. “Their safety is a top priority for the government,” she added.

Minister Kaur has instructed officials from the department of social security, child protection units and the district administration to launch a special rescue operation in the area. “The children should be provided shelter, food, healthcare, and education under Project Jeevanjyot-2: Save the Childhood, a state initiative to eliminate child begging,” she added.

The minister has also ordered officials across all districts of Punjab to treat such cases with utmost seriousness and to initiate similar rescue and rehabilitation campaigns for children found begging in their respective regions.

“If any individual or group is found forcing children to beg, strict legal action will be taken against them,” Kaur said, highlighting the importance of coordinated action involving police, health, education and municipal authorities to ensure effective rehabilitation.

She also appealed to the public to report child begging or trafficking by calling the child helpline —1098.