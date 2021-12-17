Dera Bassi: Three of NRI family among four killed as cars collide

Four persons, including two NRI women and a four-month-old boy, were killed after a recklessly driven Swift car jumped the divider and entered the opposite lane, before ramming head-on into an Ertiga, carrying the NRI family, on the national highway near Janetpur village in Dera Bassi, around 1.15 am on Thursday.

The family was returning from Faridabad after attending their younger son’s wedding when the mishap took place.

The deceased have been identified as Harjeet Kaur Dhami, 56, her daughter-in-law Sharanjeet Kaur, 33, four-month-old grandson Ajaib Singh, all travelling in the Ertiga, and Gaurav Kumar of Panipat, who was travelling in the Swift car.

Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Kulbir Singh said the family lives in Sector 80, Mohali, and had hired a Maruti Ertiga cab to take them to Faridabad on Tuesday.

When they were returning to Mohali on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a Swift car, bearing the registration number HR-42E-7507, crashed into their vehicle.

Davinder Singh Dhami, whose wife Harjeet Kaur and other family members died in the mishap, said Swift car was being rashly driven, and after the collision, both vehicles somersaulted multiple times on the road.

Dhami said he was sitting on the front seat with the driver while his wife Harjeet Kaur, daughter-in-law Sharanjit Kaur Dhami, granddaughter Harliv Kaur and grandson Ajaib Singh were at the back. All of them were taken to Indus Hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared Harjeet Kaur, Sharanjit Kaur, and Ajaib Singh dead on arrival.

The rest of the injured were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Harliv has suffered a fracture in her leg and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 33, Chandigarh.

The cab driver and Dhami suffered minor injuries.

As per the police, the Swift driver, Hritik Bhalla, a resident of Haryana, has been booked under Section 304A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (rash and negligent act), 338 (grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage of amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, on the statement of Dhami. Bhalla is currently on the run, said the SHO.

The bodies have been handed over to the victim’s kin after post-mortem examination.

Sardul Singh, the victims’ neighbour in Sector 80, said the family stayed in Brampton, Canada, and had come to India in the first week of December for their son’s wedding. The newlywed couple was in another car.