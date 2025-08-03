Dera castration case: CBI court allows whistleblower to testify via video link from US

The special judicial magistrate of CBI court Anil Kumar Yadav, on Saturday allowed the application of a complainant in the Dera Sacha Sauda castration case, permitting his cross-examination through video conferencing from the United States. Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the main accused in the case, had previously objected to this application. Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the main accused in the case, had previously objected to complainant’s application. (File)

The court allowed the application for cross-examination via VC, subject to the witness’s cooperation and stringent safeguards to be implemented by the prosecution. This includes coordinating with officials of the Indian Consulate in the USA to maintain the integrity of the deposition. The CBI’s investigating officer is directed to approach the ministry of external affairs for assistance from the Indian Consulate in the USA to ensure a secure place for recording evidence at a predetermined time, in compliance with high court rules.

The New Delhi CBI had registered this case under Sections 120-B, 326, 417, and 506 of the IPC on January 7, 2015. The complainant had moved an application in the CBI special court, seeking permission for his cross-examination to be recorded via video conferencing (VC). His counsel argued that as a material witness and the whistleblower in this case, he is currently residing in the USA.

Given the substantial “clout” enjoyed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the applicant expressed a reasonable apprehension of danger to his life if he were to appear physically in court for his testimony from the USA. The complainant also cited the immense distance of over 13,000 kilometers, coupled with prohibitive travel expenses and extreme inconvenience, as reasons for seeking the VC option.

The counsel further highlighted that accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim is frequently being released on parole, despite being a habitual criminal convicted in several cases, including rape and murder. This situation, they argued, poses a continued threat to the applicant’s life, who had moved to the USA in 2024. Senior public prosecutor for CBI Jaswinder Kumar Bhatti stated that the CBI had no objection to the witness’s cross-examination being recorded via VC.

His counsel further said that he is a victim of castration, alleging that Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in connivance with doctors, orchestrated the removal of his testicles and those of around 400 other ‘sadhus’ in the name of “realisation of God.”

It’s pertinent to note that the applicant had initially approached the high court, which, in December 2014, directed the CBI to investigate the matter. Subsequently, an FIR was registered, an investigation was carried out, and a challan was filed against three accused. The case is currently fixed for prosecution evidence.

Claim submitted regarding withdrawal of security without reason

The counsel for the applicant submitted a crucial claim, stating that due to a persistent threat perception, the applicant and his family had been provided security for the past 10-12 years. However, when the evidence in this case resumed in 2025, the security provided to his family was inexplicably withdrawn on May 24, 2025, without assigning any reason.