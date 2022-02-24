Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera chief given Z-plus security after assessing threat: Khattar
Defending the Z-plus security cover given to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during his 21-day furlough from jail, Khattar said providing security to every citizen, including any prisoner, is the duty of government
The head of Sirsa-based sect,Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in three different cases, including raping his disciples and murdering a journalist. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Defending the Z-plus security cover given to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during his 21-day furlough from jail, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said providing security to every citizen, including any prisoner, is the duty of government.

The head of Sirsa-based sect, Dera Sacha Sauda, was convicted in three different cases, including raping his disciples and murdering a journalist.

The Haryana government had granted a three-week furlough to the dera head on the basis of the legal opinion of advocate general BR Mahajan who had concluded that he does not fall in the category of ‘hardcore prisoners.’

In a Feb 20 affidavit submitted in the Punjab and Haryana high court, Sunil Sangwan, superintendent of jail in district jail Rohtak, had submitted that the dera chief “is not a hardcore prisoner, and he has not committed any jail offence...”

Responding to a query on the sidelines of a programme in Panchkula, the CM said Z-plus security had been given to the Dera chief, who is currently in Gurugram, after assessing the threat.

“Gurmeet Ram Rahim is out on furlough, and on the basis of some inputs he has been given Z-plus security,” the CM said, adding, “it was the duty of the government to provide security to any prisoner or outsider.”

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was released on furlough from a Rohtak jail, where he has been serving a sentence, on February 7. Officials say the dera head was given high category security during the furlough in view of a high-level threat to his life from “pro-Khalistan” elements.

Thursday, February 24, 2022
