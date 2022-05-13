Dera in Bhikhiwind fined 26 lakh fine for power theft

A dera situated in Bhikhiwind of Tarn Taran district has been slapped with ₹26 lakh fine after the enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) found it to be indulging in electricity theft. The team had found that a 300 KVA transformer was directly connected to high-tension wires at the site. The team further discovered that the unauthorised connection was being used to run 17 air conditioners, seven geysers, four motors, 196 lights and 87 fans. The power theft by the dera accounted for 50% of the total power supplied to the area.

Sub-division officer Sur Singh said an FIR has been registered at the anti-power theft police station, Verka Amritsar, to take action against the consumer as per law.