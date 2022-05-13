Dera in Bhikhiwind fined ₹26 lakh fine for power theft
A dera situated in Bhikhiwind of Tarn Taran district has been slapped with ₹26 lakh fine after the enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) found it to be indulging in electricity theft. The team had found that a 300 KVA transformer was directly connected to high-tension wires at the site. The team further discovered that the unauthorised connection was being used to run 17 air conditioners, seven geysers, four motors, 196 lights and 87 fans. The power theft by the dera accounted for 50% of the total power supplied to the area.
Sub-division officer Sur Singh said an FIR has been registered at the anti-power theft police station, Verka Amritsar, to take action against the consumer as per law.
-
Chandigarh woman cheated out of ₹2.54 lakh, 2 booked
Two people have been booked for cheating a Sector 38 woman out of ₹2.54 lakh on the pretext of selling hThe complainant, Sunita Devi'sa plot. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma and Jarnail Singh. The complainant, Sunita Devi, said the accused took the money from her for a two marla plot at Jhujhar Nagar village in Mohali. But, they neither handed over the plot nor returned her money. A cheating case has been registered.
-
Peak power demand in Delhi hits season’s high of 6,780MW: Discoms
The peak power demand in Delhi rose to 6,780MW on Thursday, the year's highest so far and a record for May, largely due to an increase in the usage of cooling appliances in view of the higher-than-normal daily temperatures, power discom officials said. The previous high for the month was 6,461MW, on May 31, 2019. This year, power utilities have projected the peak demand to breach 8,000MW.
-
Over 20,000 people sent in suggestions for Punjab budget, says state finance minister Harpal Cheema
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that more than 20,000 people have responded to Aam Aami Party government's invitation to send suggestions for the state budget. Majority responders male Sharing the demographic data, he said, “At least 72.70% suggestions came from males and 19.89% from females. In the male category, the majority (45.42%) suggestions came from the 31 to 40 age group.”
-
Jal Nigam recruitment scam: Azam Khan appears before CBI court
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday appeared before the CBI court in connection with the Jal Nigam recruitment scam case. The court could not frame charges against Khan as his lawyers demanded documents submitted by the SIT in court along with the chargesheet. Khan arrived from Sitapur jail, where he is lodged at present for the past 28 months. In 88 FIRs lodged against him, Khan has secured bail in 87 cases.
-
Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur
A week after a journalist working for a vernacular newspaper, 56, Alok Verma, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur on May 4, police have arrested one of the accused. Identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan, he is a resident of Dhakoli. Police have also recovered the Honda Activa used in the crime and ₹300 from him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics