Derogatory remarks: UT DSP demands apology from Sidhu

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel has sent a legal notice to Sidhu in which he has sought public apology from him for making derogatory remarks against the police on December 18 at a public rally in Sultanpur Lodhi.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: A Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has sought a public apology from Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for his alleged derogatory remarks against the force.

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel has sent a legal notice to Sidhu in which he has sought public apology from him for making derogatory remarks against the police on December 18 at a public rally in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Earlier, reacting to Sidhu’s video in which he had purportedly made some insulting remarks against the police while praising a well-built youth, Chandel said the leader forgo his security cover. “It is shameful that senior leaders humiliate the force which is guarding them and their family. If this is so, return the force (security cover) and move without them in public. Without force, even a rickshaw-puller will not listen to them,” said Chandel.

