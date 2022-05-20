Despite 66% dip in mustard yield, Punjab farmers reaping bumper profits

BATHINDA: Notwithstanding an estimated fall in the yield of up to 66% or three quintals per acre, mustard growers in Punjab are hoping to recover production losses in the coming weeks of the 2022-23 rabi marketing season following jump in rates.

Market watchers say farmers are being paid ₹6,200-7,000 per quintal which is up to 39% higher than the MSP of ₹5,050. Market analysts attribute the record surge of rates by the private players to the rising demand in the domestic edible oil sector.

Farmers and agriculture experts say nine quintals per acre from canola mustard is an average yield but unfriendly climatic conditions and limited irrigation facilities reduced the production this time.

India not getting edible oil from Indonesia, Ukraine

“India is not getting edible oil from Indonesia and Ukraine and demand for mustard seeds has seen a jump. Farmers are selling the produce in small quantities expecting better rates. The staggered sale may continue for another six months,” said leading mustard trader Rakesh Rathi. Unlike the past practice when the entire mustard produce was sold by April, its sale is expected to continue till November, he added.

Highest area under mustard cultivation in 15 years

Data from the state agriculture department says an estimated 1.34 lakh acre was under mustard cultivation in the 2021-22 season, the highest in the last 15 years. However, it was 70% less than 1974-75 when the total area under the crop in the state was 4.4 lakh acres. The crop was sown over around 80,000 acres in 2020-21 season.

As the area under mustard cultivation in the region increased to 60,000 acres from 22,000 acres last season, markets in the semi-arid south Malwa districts have seen a jump of 133% in arrivals. Data says about 70,000 quintals of mustard seed was sold by farmers of the key districts of Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar till May 17 against 30,000 quintals in the entire season of 2020-21.

Fazilka is leading with over 42,000 quintals followed by Bathinda (16,000 quintals) and Mansa (12,000 quintals) till Tuesday.

Consumes less water, less time

Rathi said cultivating mustard instead of wheat should be encouraged as it consumes less water, less time and less input cost while its MSP is also quite good.

Asit Bhadu from Fazilka’s Waryam Khera village sowed mustard on 25 acres to harvest an average yield of six quintals per acre. “One month after sowing in October, rains affected the crop in the initial stage. Overall production was affected but higher rates in the market have come as a relief,” he said.

‘Rates expected to cross ₹7,000 per quintal’

Another mustard grower Kulwant Singh, who harvested 120 quintals from 18 acres land, is elated over high price. “After showers, erratic canal water supply affected the yield. I feared loss, but the prevalent rates have assured that farmers will recover losses. I will wait for another 3-4 months as rates are expected to cross ₹7,000 per quintal,” he added.

Virender Sardana, principal agronomist (oilseeds) at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, said contrary to the expectation, Punjab could not bring the targeted 1.5 lakh acres under mustard cultivation and the estimated yield of 9 quintals per acre was also dashed.

“But farmers have once again shown interest in oilseed after more than a decade. The Punjab government should make more organised efforts to promote oilseed farming. Canola mustard, the hybrid variety mainly shown in Punjab, is the best among all from the health point of view and the state can become the leading producer of this crop in the country too.