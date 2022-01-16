Despite assurance, Sri Hargobindpur MLA fails to get Congress ticket

After coming back from the BJP in a week with an assurance of being fielded as a Congress candidate for the second time, Sri Hargobindpur MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi was denied the party ticket in the first list of candidates that was released on Saturday, while a majority of the sitting party legislatures secured the same in Punjab.

The Congress declared candidates on 20 of the total 25 assembly seats falling in the Majha region. Of 20 seats, 18 have Congress MLAs at present. Barring Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, who recently joined the saffron party, and Laddi, 16 Congress MLAs have succeeded to secure the party ticket.

The ticket from Sri Hargobindpur, which falls in Gurdaspur district and is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), was allotted to a low-profile party leader and village sarpanch Mandeep Singh Rangar Nangal, who is loyal to cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Laddi, who joined the BJP along with Fateh Jung on December 28, did not speak anything against the party decision, but he seemed to be disappointed. “I stand by the party decision, but I would like to say that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who brought me back to the Congress, and party state affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhry, made a commitment with me about the ticket. I don’t know why they deprived me of the same. Though I stand with the party, I will go for a consultation with my supporters in this regard,” Laddi said.

In Baba Bakala, Sidhu’s loyalist fails to get ticket

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa failed to get ticket allotted to their loyal Satinder Singh Chhajjalwaddi, son of former three-time Congress MLA Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi, in Baba Bakala. Sidhu and Dimpa backed Chhajjalwaddi during a massive rally organised in the constituency on December 11 where sitting Congress MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur stayed away from the event. However, the party relied upon Bhalaipur, setting aside the support by the two tall leaders.

In Majitha, AAP candidate’s brother gets ticket

In Majitha, the ruling party gave the ticket to Jagwinder Pal Singh, brother of senior leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh, alias Lali Majithia, who recently shifted from Congress to AAP and was declared as AAP candidate from this segment.

Despite revolt from party leaders, Tarn Taran MLA gets ticket

Tarn Taran MLA Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, who wrested the Shiromani Akali Dal’s citadel in 2017, has managed to get the party’s ticket despite revolt from party leaders and workers of the assembly segment. Congress party’s senior leader Awan Kumar, alias Sonu Cheema, former market committee chairman Gurminder Singh Rataul and vice-chairman of the Mandi Board Tejpreet Singh Peter had staked their claims from the Tarn Taran seat.

