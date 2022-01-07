Despite collecting 30-cr cow cess in four years, LudhianaMC fails to rein in stray cattle

Ludhiana Local residents and commuters have expressed their displeasure at the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) inability to curb the problems being faced on the roads because of the increasing number of stray cattle. Several rued the civic body’s failure to tie reflective tapes around the cattle, which pose a heightened risk for commuters in the foggy weather conditions.

The civic body, which had collected around ₹30 crores as cow cess since January 2017, had bought 500 reflective tapes and initiated a drive to tie them around bovines in the month of October last year, but frequent commuters of Hambran road, Tajpur road, Jalandhar bypass, Dugri, BRS Nagar and neighbouring areas claim that no visible change has been witnessed at ground level.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the work was carried out only for a few days under the drive.

A resident from the vicinity of Bhamiyan road, Manjit Singh said a large number of stray bovines can be found in the locality and near the Jalandhar bypass area, making it difficult to see the cattle, especially in the fog.

“Years have elapsed and a number of fatal accidents have also taken place, but the authorities have failed to find a solution for the problem,” he said.

Citing the civic body’s failure to carry out the drive effectively, Gursharan Singh, another local resident, suggested that a private company be hired for the task.

“The lives of residents are at risk, but the authorities are adopting an indifferent approach, which is condemnable. No one is held responsible for the accidents and neither any compensation is provided to the victims if any accidents take place,” he added.

Speaking on the issue, the MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said the concerned veterinary officials had commenced another drive and reflective taps were being tied around the cattle.

“I will check the status with the concerned officials and the drive will be intensified to tie tapes around the stray animals, while the department is working to find a solution to remove them from roads,” he added.

MC struggles to find shelter for stray cattle

The civic body officials also complained about the amount of space required to build a shelter for the stray cattle, due to which agreements are being made with management of different gaushalas to shelter in exchange of a certain fee. As per reports, around ₹8 crore have been spent by the civic body on sheltering and upkeep of animals.

The officials stated that last year, the civic body had established a shed in Burj Poway village for sheltering 150 cattle before adding that an additional 1500 cattle had also been put in different gaushalas across the district.