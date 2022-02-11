Despite objection, J&K admn goes ahead with delegation of few powers of GMC principals

Despite objection by doctors to the administration’s proposal of diversion of powers of principals of the government medical colleges (GMCs), the Jammu and Kashmir government has gone ahead to assign some of the principals’ duties to administrators, including promotions, annual performance reviews, inquiries, service records and formulation of recruitment rules.

The government’s health and medical education (H&ME) department on Wednesday issued an order assigning ‘duties and responsibilities’ to administrators, personnel officers and administrative officers of GMCs and subordinate departments of the H&ME.

The order says that the purpose of these positions is to relieve the principals of ‘day-to-day routine’ administrative matters.

“The administrators will dispose of the routine issues at their level as per the laid down rules and regulations and would place all other matters as required before the principal concerned for approval,” said the order by additional chief secretary, H&ME department, Vivek Bharadwaj.

Currently, there are seven GMCs in Jammu and Kashmir controlling major tertiary care and super-speciality hospitals of the union territory.

The order has listed at least 24 duties, responsibilities and functions for these bureaucrats to dispose them of at their own level.

Some of them include supervision of non-gazetted employees in GMCs, personal matters of both gazetted and non-gazetted employees like promotions, seniority lists, APRs, departmental inquiries, vigilance cases and in-situ promotions.

Public grievances, reference of vacancies, seniority lists, service records, budget and planning matters, monitoring of funds, recruitment rules, legal matters, RTI, hostel services and utilities , sanitation and security have been assigned to these officers.

Doctors have been critical of these new rules, saying they would be creating two power centres and pitch bureaucrats against principals of GMCs which would in turn affect the overall health scenario in J&K.

Last month, when the proposal was being mooted by the government, the Medical Faculty Association (MFA) of government medical and dental college in Srinagar had issued a scathing press statement against the proposed move.

“The association strongly feels that the draft proposal amounts to degrading the chair of the principals/deans of the GMCs of Srinagar and Jammu. It is a clear infringement of the rights and jurisdiction of the executive heads of the medical institutions ensured by the National Medical Commission and the University Grants Commission,” it had said.

The doctors had said that the proposal was against the best interests of patient care as its nuances can better be understood by person from a medical background.

It had urged the government not to go ahead with the draft proposal so as to ensure the respect and rights of the executive heads of medical institutions.

The H&ME department had responded, saying that the delegation of authority doesn’t mean the executive authority of the principal gets weakened.

“No matter of clinical or non-clinical nature or academic or research is being delegated,” the health department had responded in a statement.

“It is imperative to strengthen the role of the principals as the academic head to delegate relatively unimportant tasks of a routine nature like training and seniority lists to other functionaries,” it said.