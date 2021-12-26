Despite Omicron concerns, Jai Ram Thakur refuses to impose restrictions in Himachal

Amidst the increasing Omicron variant cases in different states, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said no restrictions will be imposed in the state. However, people have been advised to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“We are very much concerned about the growing threat of the Omicron variant. So far there is no need to impose restrictions in the state,” Jai Ram Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised to mark the 96th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“So far no cases of Omicron have been reported in the state,” he said, adding that the government was keeping a tab on the Omicron threat in the state.

“The Himachal Pradesh health department had sent samples to Delhi for genome sequencing of those who travelled to the state from foreign countries. But the test reports were still awaited. I have directed health officials to increase testing. The district administration has been directed to ensure that the people adhere to Covid -appropriate behaviour,” said Jai Ram Thakur. The Covid situation in Himachal is well under control. There are only 444 active cases in Himachal Pradesh.

The key tourist destinations across the state are witnessing a heavy tourist influx. Hoping for a white Christmas, Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie are witnessing a heavy tourist rush. Hotels in the tourist town are full to capacity. Local and tourists crowded the Mall Road, Lower Bazaar and The Ridge. Many of them were seen without masks. There were long queues of tourists in the town’s main Circular Road which resulted in traffic snarls. Similarly, hotels in Kullu and Manali are packed to capacity.