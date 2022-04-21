Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation

A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, he didn’t meet them. They wanted to meet the state top cop to submit a memorandum against registering “politically motivated cases” against party workers over criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn’t meet them.

“The DGP’s staff officer had called us to meet him in the afternoon after we sought an appointment. But initially, we were told that the DGP was busy in a meeting with the chief minister. At 2 pm, we were told that he won’t meet us on Wednesday. However, the DGP kept on meeting other people who were sitting with us in the waiting room,” said both general secretaries in a statement issued here.

The BJP leaders claimed that the AAP government in Punjab was using all pressure tactics to settle political scores by registering fake FIRs against their political opponents.

Though the DGP was not available for comments, a senior officer posted in the DGP office refuted the claims of the BJP leaders and said the delegation was told in advance about the DGP’s meeting with the chief minister. “The meeting lasted long and the delegation could not meet the DGP,” he said.