Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation
A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, he didn’t meet them. They wanted to meet the state top cop to submit a memorandum against registering “politically motivated cases” against party workers over criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn’t meet them.
“The DGP’s staff officer had called us to meet him in the afternoon after we sought an appointment. But initially, we were told that the DGP was busy in a meeting with the chief minister. At 2 pm, we were told that he won’t meet us on Wednesday. However, the DGP kept on meeting other people who were sitting with us in the waiting room,” said both general secretaries in a statement issued here.
The BJP leaders claimed that the AAP government in Punjab was using all pressure tactics to settle political scores by registering fake FIRs against their political opponents.
Though the DGP was not available for comments, a senior officer posted in the DGP office refuted the claims of the BJP leaders and said the delegation was told in advance about the DGP’s meeting with the chief minister. “The meeting lasted long and the delegation could not meet the DGP,” he said.
Assam: 2 killed as speeding car runs over pedestrians, drags man for 9 km
Two persons were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said. The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.
UP temples, mosques remove speakers, lower volume
On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn't cause inconvenience to anyone. The chief minister's orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti processions. In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.
No Covid 4th wave in state: Karnataka minister Sudhakar
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
