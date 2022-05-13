Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur
A week after Alok Verma, 56, a journalist working for a vernacular newspaper, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur on May 4, police have arrested one of the accused.
Identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan, he is a resident of Dhakoli. Police have also recovered the Honda Activa used in the crime and ₹300 from him.
“A team led by additional station house officer (SHO) Nirmal Singh has solved the case and also identified the second accused, who will be arrested soon. They attacked the victim with the intention of robbing him. Guggan is already booked in another case at the Dhakoli police station and was currently out on bail,” said Onkar Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.
On Thursday, the accused was produced in a local court that sent him to two-day police remand.
In the attack in the wee hours of May 4, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur, had sustained deep cuts on the head, chest, back and legs.
He was walking back home after being dropped by a colleague near Kohinoor Dhaba at 3 am, when the two accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Satnam Chakki, and snatched his mobile phone and wallet before fleeing on foot.
They are facing a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Zirakpur police station.
Health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, orders probe
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered probe into the issue of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh found stocked at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday. During his inspection for around 45 minutes, he finally counted 322 pages having list of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh. Irked over the issue, the minister asked about who was responsible for this.
Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets
A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.
Wheat procurement: Punjab to shut most mandis on May 13
Chandigarh : As the arrivals of freshly harvested wheat crop in state mandis has dipped, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday decided to end the procurement operations by closing most of the mandis Friday. Around 2,200 mandis were set up in the state for procuring the rabi crop. Arrivals are still expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ludhiana districts.
22-yr-old youth shot dead in Sangrur, four booked
Sangrur: Police have booked four people for shooting dead a 22-year-old youth from a point-blank rage at the Ghumiar Basti area of Sangrur after midnight on Wednesday. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 34 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Husanpal Singh and Maninder Singh, both brothers, and two unidentified persons, said the police.
Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers
Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm's appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm. Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2.
