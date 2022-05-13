Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur
Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur

Police have recovered the Honda Activa used in the attack on the journalist and 300 from the accused, who is a resident of Dhakoli
Police say that the second accused has also been identified and will be arrested soon. (Getty Images)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A week after Alok Verma, 56, a journalist working for a vernacular newspaper, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur on May 4, police have arrested one of the accused.

Identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan, he is a resident of Dhakoli. Police have also recovered the Honda Activa used in the crime and 300 from him.

“A team led by additional station house officer (SHO) Nirmal Singh has solved the case and also identified the second accused, who will be arrested soon. They attacked the victim with the intention of robbing him. Guggan is already booked in another case at the Dhakoli police station and was currently out on bail,” said Onkar Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

On Thursday, the accused was produced in a local court that sent him to two-day police remand.

In the attack in the wee hours of May 4, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur, had sustained deep cuts on the head, chest, back and legs.

He was walking back home after being dropped by a colleague near Kohinoor Dhaba at 3 am, when the two accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Satnam Chakki, and snatched his mobile phone and wallet before fleeing on foot.

They are facing a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Zirakpur police station.

