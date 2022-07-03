Dhanas resident defrauded of 1.5 crore over sale of house

A Dhanas resident was allegedly defrauded of ₹1.5 crore over the sale of a house in Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

The complainant, Suresh Kumar of Small flats, Dhanas, accused Jitender Singh and Gurbaj Singh, both residents of Sector 23, Chandigarh, of duping him on the pretext of selling him a house in the sector.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused at the Sector 17 police station.

Staffer, wife booked for embezzling ₹1.02 crore

In another case, a man and his wife were booked for allegedly embezzling ₹1.02 crore from his company.

In his complaint, Vishal Rai of Pinjore, who works as an operation associate at Mantis Technologies Private Limited, alleged that the accused, Sagram Rana, and his wife, Reesha Rana, residents of Jalandhar had embezzled ₹1.02 crore from the company by creating a fake vendor account.

He alleged that the matter had come to the fore during internal auditing. Rana, who had joined the company in 2011 as a senior associate, was booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station.

Sector 29 resident duped of ₹10 lakh

A Sector 29 resident alleged that he had been duped of ₹10 lakh by the managing director of a firm in connivance with a bank.

The complainant, Rajan Raikhy of Tribune Colony, Sector-29, accused Prem Lal Midha, a resident of Sector 21, and managing director, UT Builders and Promoters Limited of fraudulently applying for a bank loan in his name, and getting the sum transferred to the company’s account.

Raikhy said that in 2008, Midda had offered him a two-room house in the EWS category at Green Estate Dera Bassi for ₹ 14 lakh and had told him that he could arrange to get the house financed. Later, Midda told him that his loan application was pending.

It was only in 2013 after he got a notice seeking repayment of a loan, which according to Raikhy was never granted, did he learn that the loan amount was transferred to Midda’s company’s account.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust),420, and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.