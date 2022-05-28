Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhanas resident kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old neighbour, held
chandigarh news

Dhanas resident kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old neighbour, held

A resident of Dhanas has been arrested for kidnapping and raping his 16-year-old neighbour; the girl’s parents had alerted the police on May 22 that their neighbour had kidnapped their daughter after promising to marry her
On their complaint, a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 28, 2022 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Dhanas has been arrested for kidnapping and raping his 16-year-old neighbour.

The girl’s parents had alerted the Sarangpur police station on May 22 that their neighbour had kidnapped their daughter after promising to marry her.

On their complaint, a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

On Friday, the police traced the accused to a hotel and rescued the girl. Her medical examination confirmed sexual assault, following which Sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

