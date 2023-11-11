Deputing extra 50 police personnel to manage the flow of the traffic in Ludhiana on the festival of Dhanteras seemed to have brought no relief for the locals as they found themselves stranded in traffic jam for many hours across the city.

Dhanteras rush cripples traffic, commuters stranded in long jams in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

The congestion was witnessed in the bylanes of the city also. The situation was further complicated by rain, prompting many commuters to opt for four-wheelers, worsening the congestion on the already crowded streets.

A total of 250 police personnel were on roads manning traffic on Dhanteras. Apart from this, PCR motorcycle squads were also pressed in managing the traffic duty.

Encroachments on the roadsides also increased the problem for the commuters and police. Traffic jams were witnessed at Pakhowal Road, Barewal Road, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Haibowal, Link Road, Clock Tower, Gill road, Samrala Chowk, Chandigarh Road, Jalandhar Bypass, Chaura Bazar, Shingar Cinema Road and other areas of the city.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said that due to the festive season, markets and roads have witnessed heavy flow of traffic. He added that as the people visit the markets for shopping in their cars, leading to parking problems and adding to the traffic rush.

He added that they deploy around 200 traffic police personnel to manage the traffic flow across the city. However, due to the surge in traffic during the festival season, an additional 50 personnel were deployed to cope with the increased demand.

He added that they are aware of the inconvenience caused to the residents, and they are actively working to find a solution to manage the current situation. The authorities are making strategies to ease the traffic congestion and are exploring measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

