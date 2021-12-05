Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharamshala: 2 trekkers missing in Dhauladhar mountains since November 29

The trekkers have been identified as Naveen Kumar, 44, and Harsimaranjeet Singh, 34.
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Khushal Chand Sharma said the trekkers had been identified as Naveen Kumar, 44, a resident of Dari, and Harsimaranjeet Singh, 34, of Kotwali Bazar locality.

“They had left towards Thatharna on November 29, a small hill overlooking Dharamshala town, and camped there for a night,” said Sharma.

He said some locals who had met the hikers informed that they were planning to cross the 4,450-metre Kundli Pass.

The families lodged a missing complaint after they didn’t return. They had made the last call to a friend asking him the directions towards Chamba.

“We have launched a search and rescue operation to trace them. A foot search team from Dharamshala has been sent towards the Kundli Pass while another team is on its way from the Chamba side. Local trekkers are also helping the operation,” said the SP.

So far, there is no trace of them, he added.

He said the family members of one of the trekkers had arranged a private helicopter, but it couldn’t arrive on Saturday due to some problem.

The district administration has also requested the Ministry of defence for an aerial survey.

After back-to-back tragedies in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts involving trekkers, the Kangra district administration had banned trekking on mountain passes of 3,000 m and above on November 11.

Kangra has around a dozen mountain passes across the Dhauladhar, which are widely used by Gaddi shepherds to cross over to either side with their herds.

In recent years, trekking activities through these passes have increased. As per local trekkers, Kundli is one of the trickiest passes and can only be crossed from June 15 to October 15.

For first-timers, it is a hard climb as one has to manoeuvre up a steep glacier.

