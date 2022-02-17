Dharamshala: 21 students of Govt PG College fall sick after eating hostel food

Twenty-one students living in the girls’ hostel of Government Post-Graduate College, Dharamshala, were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after they complaint of vomiting and loose motion, which doctors said could be due to food poisoning.

Kanika, the hostel warden, said a few students complained of nausea on Tuesday night and their numbers increased in the morning.

Some of them also complained of stomach ache, after which they were rushed to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala and discharged after being treated.

Senior medical officer Dr Ajay Dutta said a total of 21 girls were brought to the hospital in the morning and had a common complaint of vomiting and stomach ache.

They live in the same hostel and had taken their meals in the hostel mess, so there is possibility of food-poisoning, he said, adding that most cases of water-borne diseases start with vomiting.

He said that hospital authorities have informed the district administration and district health officer so that they may carry out a proper investigation. Besides, samples have been taken randomly from among the sick students to ascertain the reason, he said.