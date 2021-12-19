Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharamshala: Army most disciplined force, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday described the Army as the bravest and most disciplined force in the world; he was addressing a seminar of ex-servicemen in Dharamshala
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praised the Army while addressing a seminar of ex-servicemen in Dharamshala on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday described the Army as the bravest and most disciplined force in the world.

He was addressing a seminar of ex-servicemen at Dharamshala College Auditorium. Bhagwat, who is on a five-day tour to Kangra, said whatever the situation may be, the Indian soldier fights with valour.

The RSS chief said ex-servicemen do not need enlightenment and thus he will talk only about the Sangh.

“The RSS is inspired by the Ex-Servicemen Service Council,” he said, adding that the last four lines of the Sangh’s prayer give introduction of this organisation.

Speaking about the 1857 rebellion, Bhagwat said it was the first war for Independence. “We failed for the spark did not die,” he said.

On the Indian culture, the RSS chief said that there may be diversity, language may be different but the sentiments remain the same.

“We call nature our mother. Our tendency is to give more than we take,” he said.

He stressed that one should live for himself, not for vested interests.

Earlier, Bhagwat and attendees in the seminar observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others who were killed in a chopper crash on December 8.

