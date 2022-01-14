Dharamshala: Construction work of CUHP campus likely in March-April, says vice-chancellor

The construction work of the permanent campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) on non-forest land allotted at Jadrangal near Dharamshala would likely begin in March-April this year while the proposal will be sent to the Union ministry of environment and forests for FCA clearance of forest land within a week, vice-chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal said on Thursday.

He was addressing the media after presiding over a meeting to review the progress in the process of construction of campus which was also attended by the local MLA Vishal Nehria.

He said a few objections regarding the construction work on the non-forest land allotted for the campus have already been removed.

A master plan is ready and building work would begin with construction parks and playgrounds on the non-forest land in coming March-April, said Bansal.

He said that the ministry concerned had raised about half a dozen objections in the case referred to the FCA regarding the construction work on the non-forest land.

The first objection was related to the geological suitability of the proposed land for construction work which has been removed.

“In the preliminary report, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has given the go-ahead for construction work at Jadrangal,” said Prof Bansal.

There were also objections related to road connectivity and electricity, drinking water and sewerage which were being resolved.