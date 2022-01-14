Dharamshala MLA’s estranged wife accuses him of mental harassment

Oshin Sharma, a probationer Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer and estranged wife of Dharamshala legislator Vishal Nehria, has again accused her husband and his family of mentally harassing her. A case of mutual separation is pending between the two.

Addressing a press conference at Bilaspur, she said she has a right to live her life with dignity like her husband but Nehria was “continuously troubling her due to which she was not able to perform her duties properly”.

Nehria and Sharma tied the knot on April 26, 2021. Two months after the marriage, she accused her husband of physical and mental torture. Later, she filed a case for separation which is still pending in court.

Sharma said that back then she was pressurised to withdraw the FIR filed against her husband. “I withdrew the FIR because my husband was threatening me,” she alleged.

She alleged that even after filing the case, Nehria continued to follow her.

“He followed me to Jogindernagar and later Hamirpur where I was undergoing training,” alleged Sharma, adding that she was also harassed during training at the Himachal Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Shimla, after which she filed a complaint at the Dhali Police station.

Meanwhile, Nehria has refused to comment on the fresh allegations levelled by his wife stating: “I have nothing to say on this issue as the matter is pending in the court.”