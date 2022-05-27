Didn’t give favours to contractors, Vijay Singla tells investigators

Chandigarh: Mohali police continued to grill former health minister Dr Vijay Singla on the third day of his police remand in a corruption case.

The former health minister who has been lodged in the Phase 8 police station along with his OSD was on Thursday allowed to speak to his family and some friends in the police custody, it is learnt.

Singla and his OSD Pradeep Kumar Bansal, were arrested on Tuesday from outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence in Chandigarh on the charges of demanding 1% commission in government contracts from a superintending engineer posted in Punjab Health System Corporation.

After the superintending engineer reported the matter to the CM through some IAS officers in the health department, Singla was summoned by Mann and was confronted with an audio recording. According to Mann, Singla had admitted that it was his voice in the audio. After sacking him, the CM ordered an FIR against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Singla denies charges

During questioning, Singla is learnt to have denied giving any favours to civil contractors who were engaged by the department to repair government hospitals. The former minister, police sources said, also told the probe team that he had not allotted any contract and didn’t order transfers or postings after taking charge of the ministry.

The police team will analyse all decisions taken by Singla to find out the charges of favouritism and corruption.

Apart from Singla’s official residence, police also conducted raids at his house in his home town Mansa and seized some documents. Raids are also being conducted at the house of his relatives and friends, said police. Singla and his OSD are in police remand till May 27. Both will be produced in the court on Friday.

In the FIR, the complainant, Rajinder Singh, stated that Pardeep Kumar asked him to give 2% as commission, i.e. ₹1.16 crore, from the total amount of ₹58 crore, which included ₹41 crore as allotment of construction works and ₹17 crore as payments to contractors.

When the official pleaded against it, the OSD allegedly threatened to destroy his career. Later on May 20, the OSD again asked him to give ₹10 lakh as settlement money and 1% as commission from all projects to the minister in future. To save himself from mental harassment, Rajinder Singh offered ₹5 lakh, stated the FIR.

On May 23, the OSD called the complainant to the secretariat to meet him and the minister and hand over the money. It was then that the official recorded the conversation and handed over the audio clip to his seniors, which then reached the CM.