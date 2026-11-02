Dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits key to restoring Valley’s heritage: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday advocated for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit families, describing it as a commitment to restoring the historical heritage and dignity of the Kashmir Division. J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands over a representational key to a migrant employee during the inauguration of transit accommodation at Zewan, in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Sinha made the remarks while inaugurating a newly constructed transit residential complex for Prime Minister’s package employees across three districts of the Kashmir valley, a step aimed at advancing the community’s return.

The virtual inauguration included the newly constructed transit residential complex at Zewan in Srinagar and two complexes at Kakan Maran in Budgam and Kulangam Bagh in Kupwara.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said the inauguration of 1,416 flats across the three locations marked a significant step towards improving the living conditions of employees appointed under the PM package. He noted that each flat represented aspirations, resilience, and hopes of a family seeking a secure future in Kashmir.

He said that the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit families is integral to preserving the cultural, spiritual, and civilisational heritage of Kashmir. The LG said that Kashmir’s literary consciousness, spiritual heritage, and cultural splendour cannot be imagined without the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits.

“Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and it is deprived of a precious part of its soul. Dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit families is a commitment to restoring the historical heritage and human dignity of the Kashmir Division. This entire region’s natural, cultural, and spiritual beauty will attain completeness only when Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters return to their homeland with respect, security, and confidence,” the LG said.

The transit accommodation project consists of 6,000 flats across 342 blocks at 20 locations in 10 districts of the Kashmir valley. The project was accelerated in 2020 in mission mode. Of the 6,000 sanctioned flats, construction of more than 5,200 flats has been completed and over 3,800 flats have already been allotted.

Highlighting the achievements of the three newly inaugurated complexes, the LG said that the Zewan complex, the largest under the project, comprises 936 flats across 39 blocks, all of which have been allotted.

The Kulangam Bagh complex in Kupwara consists of 288 flats across 18 blocks, while the Kakan Maran complex in Budgam comprises 192 flats across 12 blocks.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all pending works are completed without delay. Additional chief secretary, public works (R&B) department, Shri Anil Kumar Singh, assured that the remaining flats will be completed by December this year.