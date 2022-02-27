Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Distortions’ in history textbooks of Punjab School Education Board, minister says probe on
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had last week demanded withdrawal of the controversial history textbook for Class 12, alleging “tampering” with the history of Sikhs and Punjab
AAP spokesperson and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a conspiracy had been hatched to distort the facts about the Sikh history and that of Punjab and its martyrs through this distorted history textbook. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab education minister Pargat Singh on Sunday said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is carrying out a probe into objections raised regarding distortions in the history of the state in a textbook.

Giving directions to the board to probe the matter, the minister said that PSEB would give its report by March 5. “Anyone found guilty in the probe will be strictly proceeded against. The tinkering with facts and their distortion will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had last week demanded withdrawal of controversial history textbook for Class 12, alleging “tampering with the Sikh history”. AAP spokesperson and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a conspiracy had been hatched to distort the facts about the Sikh history and that of Punjab and its martyrs.

