‘Distortions’ in history textbooks of Punjab School Education Board, minister says probe on
Punjab education minister Pargat Singh on Sunday said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is carrying out a probe into objections raised regarding distortions in the history of the state in a textbook.
Giving directions to the board to probe the matter, the minister said that PSEB would give its report by March 5. “Anyone found guilty in the probe will be strictly proceeded against. The tinkering with facts and their distortion will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had last week demanded withdrawal of controversial history textbook for Class 12, alleging “tampering with the Sikh history”. AAP spokesperson and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a conspiracy had been hatched to distort the facts about the Sikh history and that of Punjab and its martyrs.
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.