District election officer finalises arrangements in Ludhiana as nomination process for Punjab assembly polls to start on January 25
District election officer finalises arrangements in Ludhiana as nomination process for Punjab assembly polls to start on January 25

The district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma finalised the arrangements in Ludhiana to ensure smooth process for the filing of nominations for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections; he said elaborate arrangements would also be made to ensure that the nomination process organized in a smooth, free and fair manner
District election officer reviewed arrangements in Ludhiana ahead of the nomination process for Punjab assembly polls, scheduled to start on January 25 (HT File)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The process of filing of nominations by contesting candidates for the February 20-state assembly elections is set to begin on Tuesday with the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma finalising the arrangements to ensure smooth filing process for the same.

The DEO said as per the stipulated norms laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI), only three persons including the candidate would be allowed to enter the returning officers (RO’s) room where the nominations for the elections would be filed, between 11am to 3 pm, from January 25 to February 1.

Outlining other regulations, he said the candidates would not be allowed to carry mobiles inside the RO’s room and that proper videography of the nomination process will be ensured.

The DEO also assured a public address system, digital clock and other arrangements inside RO’s room to ensure complete transparency.

He directed concerned officials to clearly demarcate a 100 metres periphery by displaying boards, cameras, parking area, barricading, RO’s room along with instructions of ECI.

He said that elaborate arrangements would also be made to ensure that the nomination process organized in a smooth, free and fair manner, before adding that the nominations will not be accepted on January 26, 2022 and January 30, 2022 on account of public holidays.

