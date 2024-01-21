Ludhiana district open youth fest comes to end

The two-day district open youth festival at the CT University concluded on Sunday. The youth fest aimed at promoting cultural activities among the youth. (HT)

The fair organised by the youth services department Ludhiana, saw an overwhelming participation from the youngsters.

The youth fest aimed at promoting cultural activities among the youth. In the competitions held on day one, Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School won first place in Bhangra, SCD College Ludhiana secured the first position in the speech competition, Guru Nanak Khalsa College bagged the first prize in the kavishri competition, Ramgarhia Girls College won the first prize in folk instrument competition, and Guru Nanak Khalsa College Gujarkhan Campus secured the first prize in poster making. Among other contests, first place in mehndi application was secured by the Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, first position in clay modelling was bagged by BCM College of Education and Ramgarhia Girls College got first place in rangoli making.

In the competitions held on the second day of the fair, first place in gidha was won by folk artist group Sath, first position in traditional folk song (with long hooks) was scored by Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, first place in Gatka went to Nightingale School, first place in traditional dress went to Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, first place in chikku making went to Arya Girls College, and first place in bhand competitions went to Ramgarhia Girls College for Women.