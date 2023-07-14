Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 11 held for gambling, 1.5 lakh recovered

Ludhiana: 11 held for gambling, 1.5 lakh recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 14, 2023 10:29 PM IST

Division number 3 police conducted a raid and arrested 11 accused for gambling. The police recovered ₹1.52 lakh in cash, seized 11 mobile phones and other articles being used by the accused

Accused in custody of Division number 3 Police for gambling in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Accused in custody of Division number 3 Police for gambling in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the team of inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO, division number 3, conducted a raid at a residence in Kidwai Nagar during intervening hours of Thursday and Friday on the basis of tip off.The arrested are identified as Nitin Singh, Tarun Kumar — both of Chhawani Mohalla, Shivam of New Shakti Nagar, Rohit of Beant Colony at 33 feet road, Krishan Kumar of Prem Nagar, Darshan Singh of Preet Nagar, Harmesh Arora of Krishan Vihar, Vikas Kumar of Daulat Colony, Mohan Lal of Kila Mohalla, Mukesh Kumar of Janakpuri and Harkirat Singh of Field Ganj.

According to the police, Harkirat is the main accused who was running the racket at his friend’s residence.

First Information Report (FIR) under the sections of gambling act has been registered against the accused on Friday.

