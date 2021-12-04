Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Divyang sports corner in one stadium of every district in Haryana
chandigarh news

Divyang sports corner in one stadium of every district in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said a divyang sports corner will be set up in one stadium of every district and announced to construct a new building of government blind school in Panipat
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT File)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The CM also announced that Braille printers will be given to blind officers of Category I and II.

Laying the foundation stone of divyang care home in Ambala through video conferencing on Friday, the CM launched the website of the department of social justice and empowerment and portal to apply online for divyang award especially developed for persons with disabilities.

“Persons with disabilities are blessed with one or the other special qualities and talent, the example of this was highlighted when sportspersons with disabilities won medals in Paralympic Games,” the CM said.

Khattar recalled that despite being visually impaired, Surdas was a great poet, Louis Braille created the Braille script, and Helen Keller left an indelible mark in history.

He said for care of the mentally challenged, a divyang care home will be constructed in Ambala on five acre at the cost of 32 crore.

RELATED STORIES

In this home, adequate arrangement for clothes, food and proper care for 100 persons with disabilities will be ensured.

He said there are about 50 lakh mentally disabled people in country, and the Haryana government is making efforts to provide facilities to maximum number of such people.

The CM said now, persons with disabilities can register their complaints with the state commissioner for disabilities portal. Along with tracking of complaint on the portal, they can get information about Acts, schemes of the department, and case list.

