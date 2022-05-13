Doctor booked for raping mentally disabled woman at Lalru clinic
The Lalru police have booked a doctor for raping a mentally disabled elderly woman at his clinic in Handesra village on Tuesday night.
The accused has been identified as Dr Shubhakar Vishwas. He was booked on the complaint of an eye-witness, Chotu Singh, a resident of Handesra village.
Singh told the police that he was out for a walk after dinner on Tuesday night. While passing by Dr Vishwas’ clinic, he heard a woman’s cries from inside. When he tried to open the clinic’s door, he found it locked from the inside.
Singh immediately called his friends Parminder and Jaswinder, who broke open the door and found the doctor raping a mentally disabled elderly woman. On being exposed, the doctor fled the scene, following which the friends took the woman to the sarpanch’s house and informed the police.
Investigating officer sub-inspector Parveen Kaur said they had booked the absconding doctor under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt to arrest him.
Slumisation of Chandigarh: A bugbear that’s hard to tame
Even as UT administration pursues the ambitious goal of a slum-free Chandigarh with a fresh deadline of May-end, past experience shows that in the background of the demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere. In line with its target, it recently demolished Colony Number 4 and next in line are Janta Colony in Sector 25 and Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1.
Punjab told to submit action taken on Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal report
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of action taken by the Punjab government on the report submitted by the Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal on grabbing of shamlat land in Chandigarh's periphery. The order came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter to July 18 for further hearing.
CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman
The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh in a terrorism case. The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.
Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes
The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40C mark. The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8C to 29.6C, 6.8C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5C on May 3.
Greenfield Alignment project: Punjab govt to chargesheet former Mohali revenue officer
The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a decision has been taken to issue a chargesheet to Gurjinder Singh Benipal, former land acquisition officer (LAO)-cum-district revenue officer, Mohali, in connection with the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch of the Greenfield alignment project, coming up between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali.
