Doctor booked for raping mentally disabled woman at Lalru clinic

The accused has been identified as Dr Shubhakar Vishwas; he was booked on the complaint of an eye-witness, Chotu Singh, a resident of Handesra village, Lalru
On being exposed, the doctor fled the scene, following which the complainant and his friends took the woman to the sarpanch’s house and informed the Lalru police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Lalru police have booked a doctor for raping a mentally disabled elderly woman at his clinic in Handesra village on Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Dr Shubhakar Vishwas. He was booked on the complaint of an eye-witness, Chotu Singh, a resident of Handesra village.

Singh told the police that he was out for a walk after dinner on Tuesday night. While passing by Dr Vishwas’ clinic, he heard a woman’s cries from inside. When he tried to open the clinic’s door, he found it locked from the inside.

Singh immediately called his friends Parminder and Jaswinder, who broke open the door and found the doctor raping a mentally disabled elderly woman. On being exposed, the doctor fled the scene, following which the friends took the woman to the sarpanch’s house and informed the police.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Parveen Kaur said they had booked the absconding doctor under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt to arrest him.

Friday, May 13, 2022
