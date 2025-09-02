Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Doctor, family attacked in hospital residence in Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 03:06 am IST

The victim, Dr Vikram Pal Singh, posted at the hospital, said the intruders entered the house around 2.30 am through an unlocked door while the family was asleep.

A doctor and his family were assaulted and robbed in the early hours of Monday when three unidentified men broke into the government quarters of Bhawanigarh Civil Hospital, police said.

The robbers fled with nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh in cash along with a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The robbers fled with nearly 4 lakh in cash along with a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Dr Vikram Pal Singh, posted at the hospital, said the intruders entered the house around 2.30 am through an unlocked door while the family was asleep. “They ordered us not to move and threatened my wife with a sharp weapon,” Singh recalled. When he attempted to rise from the bed, the attackers struck him on the head.

The robbers fled with nearly 4 lakh in cash along with a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery. Singh sustained head injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital. “If we are not safe in government quarters inside a hospital, where else can we be safe?” he asked.

Deputy superintendent of police Rahul Kaushal confirmed that Singh is now stable after medical treatment and counselling. “He had minor injuries and trauma, but his condition is stable,” Kaushal said.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Doctor, family attacked in hospital residence in Sangrur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On