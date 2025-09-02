Doctor, family attacked in hospital residence in Sangrur

A doctor and his family were assaulted and robbed in the early hours of Monday when three unidentified men broke into the government quarters of Bhawanigarh Civil Hospital, police said. The robbers fled with nearly ₹ 4 lakh in cash along with a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Dr Vikram Pal Singh, posted at the hospital, said the intruders entered the house around 2.30 am through an unlocked door while the family was asleep. “They ordered us not to move and threatened my wife with a sharp weapon,” Singh recalled. When he attempted to rise from the bed, the attackers struck him on the head.

The robbers fled with nearly ₹4 lakh in cash along with a large quantity of gold and silver jewellery. Singh sustained head injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital. “If we are not safe in government quarters inside a hospital, where else can we be safe?” he asked.

Deputy superintendent of police Rahul Kaushal confirmed that Singh is now stable after medical treatment and counselling. “He had minor injuries and trauma, but his condition is stable,” Kaushal said.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits.