Doctors posted in jails will be exempted from rural area duty: Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said doctors serving in state prisons will be exempted from compulsory duty in rural areas.

“The service of jail will be considered equal to the duty of rural area and doctors of the health department posted in jails will not be required to do the duty in rural areas,” the chief minister said after inaugurating a district jail in Nuh, built at a cost of 68 crore.

Khattar said jail warder will be made ‘exemptee’ head warder after serving 18 years as a jail warder on the lines of the police department, while the jail superintendents will be provided vehicles for official work.

He said on the lines of the police department, extension in service will also be given to the jail staff if awarded President’s medal. Khattar assured to fill vacant posts in the jail department soon.

Advising the jail superintendents to promote steps being taken to inculcate moral values among prisoners, he said attention should be paid to mental, religious and social development of the prisoners.

Haryana power and jail minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said all necessary facilities have been built in Nuh district jail. Additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora said functioning of jails has been made completely transparent and a road map has been prepared by the government for improvement of jail administration.

