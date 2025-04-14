Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Doctors run for safety amid clash in Gurdaspur hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Apr 14, 2025 07:48 AM IST

High drama was witnessed at the Gurdaspur civil hospital where two groups, who had turned up to seek medical attention after a clash, came to blows, damaging hospital infrastructure and forcing doctors and patients to run for cover on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered against both groups, with the SSP assuring that the errants would be arrested soon

High drama was witnessed at the Gurdaspur civil hospital where two groups, who had turned up to seek medical attention after a clash, came to blows, damaging hospital infrastructure and forcing doctors and patients to run for cover on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered against both groups, with the SSP assuring that the errants would be arrested soon.

High drama was witnessed at the Gurdaspur civil hospital where two groups, who had turned up to seek medical attention after a clash, came to blows, damaging hospital infrastructure and forcing doctors and patients to run for cover on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered against both groups, with the SSP assuring that the errants would be arrested soon.
High drama was witnessed at the Gurdaspur civil hospital where two groups, who had turned up to seek medical attention after a clash, came to blows, damaging hospital infrastructure and forcing doctors and patients to run for cover on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered against both groups, with the SSP assuring that the errants would be arrested soon.

The attack comes a day after a similar hooliganism was witnessed in the civil hospital of Derabassi in Mohali district over illegal mining. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has said 50 such incidents at healthcare institutes have taken place from April 2024 to March 2025.

Officials said two groups had a clash over some issue in the town. The injured of one group came to the hospital who were administered first aid and shifted to a ward. Meanwhile, members of the second group also turned up. “While Dr Rohit, who was on duty, was busy checking them up, those associated with the first group barged in and attacked the rival group. The clash spilled onto the ward where patients were admitted,” said Dr Bhupesh, medical officer. There was no report of injury to any doctor or patient.

Civil surgeon Dr Prabhjot Kaur Kalsi said too confirmed the incident. “There’s no security of doctors and staff. In such an atmosphere, performing duty is very difficult,” said doctors.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said the violence and vandalism in hospitals won’t be tolerated. “Violence against any medical staff and damaging hospital property is a non-bailable offence. The administration has been directed to take strict legal action against the culprits,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the errants won’t be spared. “The administration will make the culprits pay 10 times for the damage caused to the hospital,” he said while assuring the hospital staff of safety.

SSP Aditya said those involved in the clash were identified and a case has been registered against them under the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons And Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. “No doctor or staff was harmed. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Doctors run for safety amid clash in Gurdaspur hospital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On