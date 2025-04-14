Doctors run for safety amid clash in Gurdaspur hospital

High drama was witnessed at the Gurdaspur civil hospital where two groups, who had turned up to seek medical attention after a clash, came to blows, damaging hospital infrastructure and forcing doctors and patients to run for cover on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered against both groups, with the SSP assuring that the errants would be arrested soon. High drama was witnessed at the Gurdaspur civil hospital where two groups, who had turned up to seek medical attention after a clash, came to blows, damaging hospital infrastructure and forcing doctors and patients to run for cover on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered against both groups, with the SSP assuring that the errants would be arrested soon.

The attack comes a day after a similar hooliganism was witnessed in the civil hospital of Derabassi in Mohali district over illegal mining. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has said 50 such incidents at healthcare institutes have taken place from April 2024 to March 2025.

Officials said two groups had a clash over some issue in the town. The injured of one group came to the hospital who were administered first aid and shifted to a ward. Meanwhile, members of the second group also turned up. “While Dr Rohit, who was on duty, was busy checking them up, those associated with the first group barged in and attacked the rival group. The clash spilled onto the ward where patients were admitted,” said Dr Bhupesh, medical officer. There was no report of injury to any doctor or patient.

Civil surgeon Dr Prabhjot Kaur Kalsi said too confirmed the incident. “There’s no security of doctors and staff. In such an atmosphere, performing duty is very difficult,” said doctors.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said the violence and vandalism in hospitals won’t be tolerated. “Violence against any medical staff and damaging hospital property is a non-bailable offence. The administration has been directed to take strict legal action against the culprits,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the errants won’t be spared. “The administration will make the culprits pay 10 times for the damage caused to the hospital,” he said while assuring the hospital staff of safety.

SSP Aditya said those involved in the clash were identified and a case has been registered against them under the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons And Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. “No doctor or staff was harmed. The accused will be arrested soon,” he added.