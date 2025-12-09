Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Doctors’ strike cripples health services in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:09 am IST

The doctors association of Haryana are protesting to press for their demands, including a halt in direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs)

The heathcare services have been disrupted in the state due to the two-day strike announced by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) action committee.

Patients waiting for their turn amid the ongoing statewide protest of government doctors in Haryana, at civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, on Monday. (HT Photo)
The doctors are protesting to press for their demands, including a halt in direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs).

The distress was visible in Panchkula government hospitals, including civil hospital, Sector 6; Urban Health Centre Sector 16; Sector-26 polyclinic, and various PHC and CHC centres, including those in Kalka, Pinjore, Morni, Barwala, and Raipur Rani.

Though the patients received treatment in out-patient department (OPDs), they faced inconvenience due to the absence of regular doctors. To manage the OPD, the health department brought in 23 doctors from Mullana Medical College. Several patients returned home without receiving treatment.

The surgery department was the worst hit. No major operation was performed in the orthopedic and general surgery departments on Monday. Separate staff, including consultant and DNB doctors, were deployed to manage the emergency and post-mortem services, ensuring that critical care remained available. Doctors from Mulana Medical College were also dispatched to assist at the community and primary health centres. CMO Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar, confirmed that additional doctors were deployed after the strike began to minimise inconvenience to patients.

