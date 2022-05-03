Domestic power supply improves in Haryana, no relief for industries yet

Even as power supply to domestic consumers of urban and rural areas has improved slightly, there is no relief in sight for the industrial sector so far.

As per reports, industries, especially in Panipat and Karnal, are reeling under acute shortage of power and unscheduled power outage at night for the past two weeks, leading to steep fall in production.

Industrialist of Panipat, which is known as the textile city of the country and has over 20,000 small and medium-scale units of handloom products, carpets, blankets, spinning mills, fabrics, bath mats and towels involving seven lakh workers, alleged that due to poor power supply, the production has declined to around 40% in the month of April.

Bhim Rana, president of Panipat Dyers’ Association, said there is no power supply to the industries after 8pm for the past three weeks and production has dipped to around 50%.

He alleged that they have taken up the issue with authorities and local elected representatives on many occasions but to no avail.

Lalit Goyal, president of Panipat Exporters’ Association, said long power cuts to industrial feeders, especially at night, have badly affected production.

“We are unable to run the industries at night. This has created a major problem for the industrialists as well as for lakhs of workers and labourers associated with the industries.”

Similarly, agriculture implements industry in Karnal is also suffering from power outages. The industrialists alleged that they have to spend extra on diesel generators to run the industries and meet the demand of the peak season.

Raj Bajaj, owner of Bajaj Implements in Karnal, said, “Unscheduled power cuts have created a big problem for the industry as workers have to sit without work for hours.

“Most industrialists depend upon generators but this will increase the input cost as the prices of diesel have reached nearly ₹100 per litre.”

As per reports, night cuts in industry and agriculture sectors has helped improve supply in domestic feeders.

A senior officer of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam said they are just following instructions under the schedule issued under the Power Regulatory Measures. The supply has improved in domestic and agriculture sectors and it will take a few more days to improve the supply to the industrial sector as top-level officials are working on it.

Meanwhile, after weeks of power disruptions amid scorching heat, the domestic and industrial supply seems to have improved over a couple of days in Ambala and Yamunanagar.

In Ambala, residents are facing shorter power snags. Deepak Jain, of Cantt’s Sadar Bazaar, said, “The supply has improved considerably and there are a couple of cuts that don’t last more than 20 minutes.”

Shivam Saluja, secretary of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri Chamber of Commerce and Industries, whose unit manufactures hydraulic cylinders and other tools, said there was no power cut to his industry on Sunday night and till Monday evening.

Superintendent engineer (operations), UHBVN Ambala, VK Barnwal said the department has also resumed power supply to agriculture lines and there is no scheduled cut, as planned earlier.

“We are able to supply almost the whole of the electricity demand of 69 lakh unit per day in district,” he said.