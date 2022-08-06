Domestic violence: Sikh woman ends life in New York; blames husband, in-laws
Lucknow : A 30-year-old Sikh woman of New York committed suicide on August 3, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband, also a Sikh, for around eight years.
The woman is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently lies with her husband. The family belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.
According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. A video on the page described violence and abuse throughout her married life. Showing her bruises and blood clots, she explained how her in-laws encouraged the abuse.
The woman’s 60-year-old father who lives in Bijnore said: “Pain, torture and trauma are the words that better defines my daughter’s eight years long marriage. The woman’s videos narrating her sufferings and torture for dowry by her husband and in-laws, which she shot minutes before ending her life, are doing rounds on the social media.
“A case has been registered against husband’s parents under Dowry Act and for abetment of suicide (Section 306 of the IPC), said Ravindra Verma, SHO, Najibabad police station, Bijnore. “The woman’s parents said a case had also been registered against her husband in New York,” he added.
“There was no one by the woman’s side when she breathed her last. The level of helplessness, which we are facing, is hard to define. I don’t want others to go through the same circumstances, hence we have taken action against the husband’s family for dowry death,” said the woman’s father.
“In 2014, my daughter got married to the man, thinking it to be the best suited match. He was a truck driver in New York,” recalled the woman’s father.
“Soon after the marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry. They often asked my daughter for ₹25 lakh cash and a luxury car. When she refused, they used to torture her and convey their demand to us,” he said.
Initially, the couple stayed in Badiya village for two years after marriage and one of their daughters was born there. “We thought things will improve, but the torture rather increased after the birth of a girl child,” alleged the woman’s father.
“Things improved a bit after the family’s intervention and the duo got settled in New York, where my daughter gave birth to another daughter. But things worsened thereon,” he said.
“Around nine months back, my son-in-law kidnapped my daughter and kept her locked in a truck’s container for five days. He forced my daughter to relieve herself in the container and then sent us her videos of cleaning the container,” he added.
The woman’s family lodged a case against her husband with the NY Police. The woman’s cousin said: “Things improved then. He apologised to my sister and requested her to withdraw the case, saying that he won’t repeat the things again.”
But things went back to square one, after which the woman’s father sought the Indian government’s intervention in the matter.
In a video, the woman’s children can be heard crying, ‘Papa, na maaro mumma nu’ (Papa, stop hitting mom).’
