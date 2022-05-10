Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Domestic violence: SIT formed to probe Kahsmir woman’s death
chandigarh news

Domestic violence: SIT formed to probe Kahsmir woman’s death

Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two, succumbed to her injuries in Srinagar on Monday, five days after she was admitted there with injuries on her body and head
The J&K police have already arrested her husband and formed an SIT after a complaint was filed by the family of the woman. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 10, 2022 05:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by an additional superintendent of police to inquire into the death of a woman at a hospital after she alleged to be a victim of domestic violence in Baramulla district.

Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two, succumbed to her injuries in Srinagar on Monday, five days after she was admitted there with injuries on her body and head. The relatives of the woman have alleged that she was beaten by her husband Tariq Ahmad Mir at Kreeri in Baramulla on May 3. The police have already arrested Mir and formed an SIT after a complaint was filed by the family of the woman.

“We have constituted a SIT and arrested the accused husband,” said Baramulla SSP, Rayees Mohammad Bhat. He said that the family of the woman suspects domestic violence to be the cause of her injuries.

The family has alleged that Bano was being harassed by her in-laws and on Eid, she was physically assaulted by her husband.The family of Mir could not be contacted for a reaction.

RELATED STORIES

The FIR was registered under sections 307, 323, 498A of the IPC.

The case had triggered anger among people amid demands of justice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP