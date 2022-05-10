Domestic violence: SIT formed to probe Kahsmir woman’s death

Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by an additional superintendent of police to inquire into the death of a woman at a hospital after she alleged to be a victim of domestic violence in Baramulla district.

Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two, succumbed to her injuries in Srinagar on Monday, five days after she was admitted there with injuries on her body and head. The relatives of the woman have alleged that she was beaten by her husband Tariq Ahmad Mir at Kreeri in Baramulla on May 3. The police have already arrested Mir and formed an SIT after a complaint was filed by the family of the woman.

“We have constituted a SIT and arrested the accused husband,” said Baramulla SSP, Rayees Mohammad Bhat. He said that the family of the woman suspects domestic violence to be the cause of her injuries.

The family has alleged that Bano was being harassed by her in-laws and on Eid, she was physically assaulted by her husband.The family of Mir could not be contacted for a reaction.

The FIR was registered under sections 307, 323, 498A of the IPC.

The case had triggered anger among people amid demands of justice.