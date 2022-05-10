Domestic violence: SIT formed to probe Kahsmir woman’s death
Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by an additional superintendent of police to inquire into the death of a woman at a hospital after she alleged to be a victim of domestic violence in Baramulla district.
Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two, succumbed to her injuries in Srinagar on Monday, five days after she was admitted there with injuries on her body and head. The relatives of the woman have alleged that she was beaten by her husband Tariq Ahmad Mir at Kreeri in Baramulla on May 3. The police have already arrested Mir and formed an SIT after a complaint was filed by the family of the woman.
“We have constituted a SIT and arrested the accused husband,” said Baramulla SSP, Rayees Mohammad Bhat. He said that the family of the woman suspects domestic violence to be the cause of her injuries.
The family has alleged that Bano was being harassed by her in-laws and on Eid, she was physically assaulted by her husband.The family of Mir could not be contacted for a reaction.
The FIR was registered under sections 307, 323, 498A of the IPC.
The case had triggered anger among people amid demands of justice.
-
In a first, J&K’s migratory tribals, livestock offered a lift for highland pastures
The lush green pastures and mountains of Kashmir would welcome their annual pastoral friends earlier than usual this year. In a first, J&K's tribal affairs department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 40 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various hot Jammu districts to the highland pastures in Kashmir. A small population of Gaddi-Sippi travels within the Jammu division.
-
Soldier, 2 civilians injured in Shopian encounter: J&K Police
Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Police said the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and one of them is in a critical situation. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.
-
J&K: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar Corps
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as General officer Commanding of the strategic Chinar Corps of the India Army from Lt Gen DP Pandey. Lt Gen Pandey commanded the Corps in a critical phase of 2021, when Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the second wave of Covid pandemic. In his farewell message, Lt Gen Pandey complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work.
-
Interpol red corner notice sought against Pannun: Himachal DGP
The Himachal Pradesh Police will get a red-corner notice issued by Interpol against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, counsel general of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice, director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in a press statement on Monday. Kundu said they had registered a case at the cyber crime police station in Shimla on July 31 under various sections of the IPC, UAPA and IT Act.
-
Himachal on high alert after Khalistan flag hoisting at Vidhan Sabha gate
Himachal police field formation across the state and at interstate barriers were put on high alert after Khalistan flags were hung at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti scrawled on its boundary wall by miscreants.
