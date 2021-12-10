Domicile reservation in private industries: HC asks Haryana why law should not be stayed

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked the Haryana government as to why law on domicile-based 75% reservation in private industries in the state should not be stayed.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli acted on the plea of the Faridabad Industries Association, demanding that the law, Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, notified in November, be declared unconstitutional, and rules, if any framed there under, be put in abeyance.

The law provides for 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs that offer monthly salary of less than ₹30,000.

It will come into effect from January 15, 2022, and will be applicable for 10 years. It covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The petitioner is a premier industry body in north India, formed in 1952 with 500 members.

Their counsel, senior advocate Akshay Bhan, had submitted that the law specifically excludes central government and state government from the purview of its application, thereby creating a situation wherein there was a reservation in private employment, but not in public employment. “Thus, the Act disproportionately places the burden of provision of employment for persons domiciled in the state on private businesses, and the same is contrary to all norms of constitutionality as well as propriety,” he had argued.

Bhan had further maintained that the law had failed to take into account the fact that businesses operated in a competitive global economy and that the reason for India’s astronomical growth in the past two decades could largely be attributed to its ability to put to work its highly skilled but cost-effective labour, and provide world-class goods and services at competitive rates.

The law is also in violation of Article 16 of the Constitution, which provides that no citizen shall be ineligible for or discriminated against in respect of employment on ground only of religion, race, caste, sex, descent, place of birth, residence or any of them.

The state’s response has been sought by January 12, 2022. Meanwhile, another petition filed by the Gurgaon Industrial Association was withdrawn on Thursday to make some changes in the plea. One more petition has been filed by the Rewari Chamber of Commerce and industry on the issue, which is yet to be taken up by the court.