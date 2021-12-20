Dominant clan announces social boycott of another over a marriage in Haryana’s Jind

In a dictat, the members of the dominant Chahal clan (a Jat sub-caste) in Jind’s Kamach Khera village allegedly announced social boycott of the Khokhar clan (another Jat clan) after a youth belonging to the latter clan married a girl whose grandmother hails from Chahal clan from the neighbouring Deverar village.

In his complaint to the Julana police, Sunil Kumar said his younger brother Raveen alias Chotu, of Kamach Khera village, married Ritu, of Nandal village, on December 17.

“Few influential people of our village, belonging to the Chahal clan, have announced a social boycott of our clan by accusing us of breaking social harmony and brotherhood. They claimed that Ritu’s grandmother belonged to their clan and hailed from the neighbouring Deverar village, another Chahal clan dominated village,” he said.

“The Chahal clan said Ritu’s grandmother hailed from their clan which means she is their granddaughter and they will oppose this marriage. Later, Deverar villagers associated with the Chahal clan also joined them by supporting their diktat,” the complainant added.

He alleged that their family has grown carrots on five acre rented land, which was also taken back by the owner.

“The owner said he will not allow us to take care of the crop. The influential people have announced to ban our ‘hookah-paani’,” the complainant said.

A group of people from the Khokhar clan went to meet Jind deputy commissioner on Saturday to hand over their complaint and in the DC’s absence, they submitted the same to SDM Ved Parkash.

Pardeep Kumar, former sarpanch of Kamach Khera village, said he got to know that the Chahal clan has announced a social boycott after their son’s marriage but he was not present in the panchayat.

Jind SDM Ved Parkash said he has received a complaint and they are investigating the issue.

“Such orders are not permitted in a civilised society and action will be initiated against those who announced the social boycott,” the SDM added.

Slamming the move, sociologist and retired Rohtak MDU professor Neerja Ahalwat said girls are doing well in Haryana and yet some people are against their choice to marry.

“Traditionally, we used to avoid gotras of mother, father, grandmother and maternal grandmother. But nowadays, we are leaving only father and mother’s clans in fixing marriages. In this case, the couple had solemnised their love marriage by following gotras,” she said.

“If some people have a problem with this, they should distance themselves from the family but a social ban is unacceptable. Such people still believe in patriarchy. Haryana’s influential khaps and other society leaders are also mum on this issue. If a girl can choose her career, why cannot she choose her life partner?” she added.