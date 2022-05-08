Don’t allow any outsider to run Punjab: Anurag Thakur to Bhagwant Mann

Alleging that the Punjab government was being remote-controlled from Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the state government should respect the mandate given by the people to them. He also advised an AAP minister to read the law book to learn how to run the government.

Slamming the AAP government for the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state and misuse of police power against opponents”, Anurag urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to allow any outsider to run Punjab as the state will never accept it.

He lashed out at the Punjab government over the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police. He also advised a Punjab minister to read the law book but kept silent on the action taken by the Delhi and the Haryana Police.

He claimed that cases are being registered against political opponents. “The police are being misused. Law and order have collapsed. Tension is being created in society but no action is being taken,” he said, adding that Punjab is a border state and the government should work for the welfare of the public instead of indulging in “vendetta” politics.

“Punjab has given you power for reform. Respect the mandate of the people. Power was given to you, but someone else from outside is running the state. Punjabis will never accept it,” said Anurag, who was in Patiala NIS for a sports function.

On the question related to the arrival of weapons and drugs from drones via the Pakistan border, he said the Centre and the state should work together on the issue of security. Earlier at the NIS, he praised the players of Punjab for their good performance in the ‘Khelo India’ game.