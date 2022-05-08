Don’t allow any outsider to run Punjab: Anurag Thakur to Bhagwant Mann
Alleging that the Punjab government was being remote-controlled from Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the state government should respect the mandate given by the people to them. He also advised an AAP minister to read the law book to learn how to run the government.
Slamming the AAP government for the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state and misuse of police power against opponents”, Anurag urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to allow any outsider to run Punjab as the state will never accept it.
He lashed out at the Punjab government over the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police. He also advised a Punjab minister to read the law book but kept silent on the action taken by the Delhi and the Haryana Police.
He claimed that cases are being registered against political opponents. “The police are being misused. Law and order have collapsed. Tension is being created in society but no action is being taken,” he said, adding that Punjab is a border state and the government should work for the welfare of the public instead of indulging in “vendetta” politics.
“Punjab has given you power for reform. Respect the mandate of the people. Power was given to you, but someone else from outside is running the state. Punjabis will never accept it,” said Anurag, who was in Patiala NIS for a sports function.
On the question related to the arrival of weapons and drugs from drones via the Pakistan border, he said the Centre and the state should work together on the issue of security. Earlier at the NIS, he praised the players of Punjab for their good performance in the ‘Khelo India’ game.
ED arrests J’khand mining secy CA over MGNREGS fund fraud
A chartered accountant associated with Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal, Suman Kumar, was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with ₹19.31 crore in cash recovered a day earlier. Investigators are now planning to summon her under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday attacked the Jharkhand government led by chief minister Hemant Soren, saying it was looting public resources.
HC dismisses plea filed by ex-minister
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh minister and meat businessman, Haji Yaqub Qurashi and another, seeking stay of arrest and quashing the FIR lodged against them in Meerut. It was alleged that a unit owned by them was indulging in processing of meat previously stored, without there being any valid licence, and also bringing in fresh meat on the premises after the expiry of the licence.
Beheaded man’s body found in Lucknow
The beheaded body of a man was found near Zairapur village, under the Gudamba police station area, on Saturday, police said. ADCP, North, Prachi Singh said in a video statement that the matter was reported on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body near Zairapur. “The body was wrapped in a bedsheet. The deceased is yet to be identified. We are also looking for the head in order to identify the body,” she said.
Skill Development Program: Convocation ceremony held, 120 students felicitated
The deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Ram Asrey Singh, said that the next step after skill development was connecting beneficiaries to employment opportunities, on Saturday. Ram Asrey who was chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Skill Development Program, held at Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan (LSVS), in Itaunja, said that this joint collaboration is a noble initiative and enables high quality skill development opportunities for people living in rural areas.
Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects. He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region. He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
