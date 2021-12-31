Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Don’t bend under political pressure: Punjab CM to police
chandigarh news

Don’t bend under political pressure: Punjab CM to police

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday asked state police personnel not to bend under political pressure while registering cases and ensure transparency to build trust among the masses
(From left) Punjab Armed Police (PAP) DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Amritsar MLA Raj Kumar Verka at the PAP headquarters in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 03:39 PM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday asked state police personnel not to bend under political pressure while registering cases and ensure transparency to build trust among the masses.

Also read: Ludhiana court blast: NIA files case against banned outfit member

“You should decide from your soul whether any person is at fault or not while registering the FIR. An innocent person should have to not spend even an hour in the police station, while the culprits must not be spared,” Channi said, while interacting with police personnel at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar.

“The will to empower police officials is needed. The government’s backing is needed to act against big criminals. I had also urged asked former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in this regard,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, acting director general of police Siddharth Chattopadhyay and PAP DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota were present as the chief minister heard out the police personnel.

RELATED STORIES

Channi announced a revised uniform allowance for police personnel, free travel in public transport, risk allowance for personnel working in bomb disposal wings, increased diet money for personnel playing sports from 150 to 250 a day; 250 new vehicles for the police department; and 1 crore for renovating the PAP sports ground. He said the Punjab government will set up a police Sanjh Kendra at the international airports in Amritsar and Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gagandeep Jassowal

A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP