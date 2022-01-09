Don’t drag Sikhs into PM’s security breach issue: SGPC president Harjinder Dhami

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said it is against the interest of the nation to target Sikhs over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5.

In a statement, the SGPC chief said the incident seems to have taken place due to lack of coordination between the state and the central government agencies, so dragging Sikhs into this issue is not right.

“Sikhs are sincere citizens of the country, who are making great contribution for its progress and development. The integrity of the entire country is maintained through the sacrifices of Sikhs. Now, Sikhs are being targeted on social media with regards to the PM’s Punjab visit, under a well-planned conspiracy,” he said.

Dhami said some leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing with the Sikh sentiments by giving statements like “repeat 1984 Sikh genocide”.

The SGPC president said government agencies and forces are responsible for the security top leaders and it is their responsibility to make timely arrangements.

“It is sad the PM returned due to laxity of governments but this entire issue is being given a communal colour,” said Dhami.

He also demanded that action against those tarnishing the image of Sikhs and spreading hate propaganda against the community.

“Freedom of expression on social media does not mean creating an atmosphere of hatred by targeting anyone or any community. Strict laws should be enacted against those offending religious sentiments on social media and for disturbing the peace and harmony of the country,” Dhami added.

He said the SGPC will write to the PM regarding the hate propaganda against Sikhs.