Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Don’t drag Sikhs into PM’s security breach issue: SGPC president Harjinder Dhami
chandigarh news

Don’t drag Sikhs into PM’s security breach issue: SGPC president Harjinder Dhami

SGPC president Harjinder Dhami said the PM’s security breach incident seems to have taken place due to lack of coordination between the state and the central government agencies, so dragging Sikhs into this issue is not right
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said some leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing with the Sikh sentiments over PM’s security breach issue. (AFP)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said it is against the interest of the nation to target Sikhs over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5.

In a statement, the SGPC chief said the incident seems to have taken place due to lack of coordination between the state and the central government agencies, so dragging Sikhs into this issue is not right.

“Sikhs are sincere citizens of the country, who are making great contribution for its progress and development. The integrity of the entire country is maintained through the sacrifices of Sikhs. Now, Sikhs are being targeted on social media with regards to the PM’s Punjab visit, under a well-planned conspiracy,” he said.

Dhami said some leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing with the Sikh sentiments by giving statements like “repeat 1984 Sikh genocide”.

The SGPC president said government agencies and forces are responsible for the security top leaders and it is their responsibility to make timely arrangements.

RELATED STORIES

“It is sad the PM returned due to laxity of governments but this entire issue is being given a communal colour,” said Dhami.

He also demanded that action against those tarnishing the image of Sikhs and spreading hate propaganda against the community.

“Freedom of expression on social media does not mean creating an atmosphere of hatred by targeting anyone or any community. Strict laws should be enacted against those offending religious sentiments on social media and for disturbing the peace and harmony of the country,” Dhami added.

He said the SGPC will write to the PM regarding the hate propaganda against Sikhs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP