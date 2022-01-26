Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don’t fall prey to Arvind Kejriwal’s juggleries, Manoj Tiwari tells people of Punjab

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday cautioned the people of Punjab against supporting AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claiming that as Delhi chief minister, he has failed to deliver
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari addresses the media at the Punjab BJP Office in Chandigarh on Tuesday. He claimed that whatever Arvind Kejriwal was projecting as his achievements in Delhi are core lies. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday cautioned the people of Punjab against supporting AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claiming that as Delhi chief minister, he has failed miserably to deliver.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader claimed that whatever Kejriwal was projecting as his achievements in Delhi are core lies and the people of Punjab should not fall prey to his juggleries.

“Kejriwal’s commitment to drugs and liquor has been exposed as Punjabi’s should know that he has cut the number of dry days from 21 to three. Shops selling alcohol have been opened in front of schools and religious places,” said Tiwari.

Dubbing Kejriwal’s state government as “total failure”, he said the Jal Board in Delhi used to run in profit, but today it has a whopping deficit of 6,200 crore.

He warned that Punjab should know that the health infrastructure in Delhi, touted by Kejriwal as “mohalla clinics”, is literally non-existent as even the Delhi high court in its judgment in May 2021 said the state government failed to provide basic services to Covid patients.

“The clinics were recently responsible for the death of three children as they were administered a medicine which should not have been prescribed to children below four years. Unfortunately, molestation of patients has also surfaced at these clinics,” said the BJP leader.

