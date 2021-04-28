Don’t just say, quit your posts: Bir Devinder to Jakhar, Randhawa

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) leader and former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Tuesday asked Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to quit their posts in the real sense if their conscience is burdened with the colossal failures of the Congress government on all fronts.

In a statement, he said that Jakhar and Randhawa offered their resignations in the cabinet meeting only for the purpose of “observable optics” for the public eye. Randhawa and Jakhar had offered their resignations on Monday over the sloppy manner in which the sacrilege and the subsequent police firing cases have been handled.

“If the governance in the state of Punjab has gone literally berserk and failed to deliver, the Congress party is also to be blamed squarely,” the former deputy speaker said.

He said Jakhar has apparently failed to appraise the Congress high command with regard to the domineering functioning of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh ever since he assumed his second term as chief minister in March 2017.