Don’t let factionalism impede party’s functioning, Rahul tells Haryana leaders

Outlining the process for appointing party’s district presidents in Haryana, Congress MP and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday struck a note of caution to the faction-ridden Haryana Congress leadership, asking them not to let factionalism impede party’s functioning. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda party and Haryana president Udai Bhan on his arrival at Chandigarh airport on Wednesday. (ANI)

Gandhi who held a series of meetings, first with senior state Congress leaders and later with AICC and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers at the Haryana Congress office here told the state leadership that not having an organisational structure in the state for the past 11 years was a matter of grave concern.

Later, party-in-charge for Haryana, BK Hariprasad at a briefing said that Rahul Gandhi blamed gutbaazi (factionalism) in state Congress as primarily the reason why district Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Haryana could not be appointed. “There is no objection to individuals being part of various factions. However, factionalism will not be tolerated if it adversely affected the functioning of the party and hampered it. Action will be initiated if there are complaints of factionalism affecting the party’s prospects,’’ Hariprasad said.

Hariprasad said that the proposed organisational restructuring in Haryana including appointments of DCC presidents will be process oriented and consultative.

“Gutbaazi nahi chalega. Hamara aadmi tumhara aadmi nahi chalega. (There is no place for factionalism),” the party in charge said with reference to the proposed appointments of DCC presidents.

Hariprasad said previously DCC presidents were finalised in consultation with state Congress president and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader. However, the party has now put in place a process where observers, both from the AICC and PCC, will give feedback to party high command before such appointments are made. The party in charge said that Wednesday’s deliberations focused on strengthening grassroots structures, energising the cadre, and preparing the party for upcoming challenges with unity and clarity of vision

Hariprasad said that AICC appointed observers will visit every district by June 30 to hold discussions with Congress functionaries and shortlist a panel of contenders. “It was earlier decided that three names will be shortlisted from each district. However, Rahul has now decided that six names will be shortlisted,’’ he said. The party in charge said that panels should be representative of women, scheduled castes and backward classes.

Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi told the AICC appointed observers not to get influenced by local leadership while preparing the panel of contenders for appointment of DCC presidents. “Only deserving persons should be included in the panel. Due care should be taken to make DCCs socially representative,’’ said a party source quoting Gandhi.

Congress sources said that Gandhi’s visit made it clear that the party wants to delegate responsibility to various state leaders and curtail domination of a particular group or faction in running the affairs of the state unit.