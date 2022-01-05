Don’t mislead women by promising sops: Ashu’s wife to parties

Ludhiana: A day after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu promised to provide ₹2,000 and eight cooking gas cylinders to women homemakers if Congress is voted to power in the state, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s wife Mamta Ashu on Tuesda appealed the political parties to stop placing bids on women.

Tagging Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sidhu, Congress state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi among others, Mamta, who is a Ludhiana municipal councillor, tweeted “Please Hamari Boli na lagayein” (please stop placing bids on women).

She further stated: “Please stop taking Punjabi women for a ride by offering money We feel proud in our womanhood and if anyone wants to provide us something, then provide us equality, safety and self respect.”

This has again brought to fore the rift between the state Congress leaders as earlier Ashu had opened a front against Sidhu for throwing a spanner in the government’s efforts and creating confusion in the party and urged the high command to discipline him. Ashu and Sidhu have been at loggerheads over different issues in the past too.

After taking digs at his own party’s government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for offering “lollipops” ahead of polls, Sidhu had on Monday jumped into the race to lure voters with freebies by promising to give ₹2,000 per month and eight free cylinders to every homemaker woman and incentives for school and college going girls, if the party retains power in the state. The announcements were made by Sidhu during a rally in Barnala.

Earlier the AAP had announced to give ₹1,000 per month to every woman above the age of 18, if it is voted to power in the state.

Meanwhile, accusing minister Ashu for sheltering Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in a rape case, former cabinet minister and SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal took a sarcastic dig at Mamta Ashu.

“Mamta is worrying about a price being put on support of women, but she is turning a blind eye to the support being extended to a rape accused (Bains) by her husband. Everyone is aware that Ashu continues to support and shelter Bains in the rape case. Ashu even arranged a meeting between Bains and CM Charanjit Channi a few days back,” said Grewal.