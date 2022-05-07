Dowry harassment: Man dies saving daughter from violent son-in-law

A 58-year-old man was killed while trying to protect his daughter from his violent son-in-law on Thursday night.The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, has been arrested.

On the night of the murder, the victim, Darshan Lal, of New Shivaji Nagar, received a troubling phone call from his daughter, who said that the accused, Sanjay Arora, 31, of New Hargobind Nagar, was hitting her and demanding a scooter as dowry. The victim rushed to his daughter’s marital home to intervene but his inebriated son-in-law, brutally assaulted him.

The victim’s daughter, Divya Arora, 29, said, “My husband is a drunkard. He would regularly assault me and demand dowry from my parents.”

“On Thursday night, my husband came home at around 8pm in an inebriated state. He started abusing me and asked me to demand a scooter from my parents. When I refused, he started hitting me. I called my father, who came to our house to intervene, but Sanjay assaulted him as well, and pushed him, after which my father fell unconscious. I called my brothers who took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” she said.

Divya had married Sanjay in 2016 and the couple have a three-year-old daughter. Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

