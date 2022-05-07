Dowry harassment: Man dies saving daughter from violent son-in-law
A 58-year-old man was killed while trying to protect his daughter from his violent son-in-law on Thursday night.The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, has been arrested.
On the night of the murder, the victim, Darshan Lal, of New Shivaji Nagar, received a troubling phone call from his daughter, who said that the accused, Sanjay Arora, 31, of New Hargobind Nagar, was hitting her and demanding a scooter as dowry. The victim rushed to his daughter’s marital home to intervene but his inebriated son-in-law, brutally assaulted him.
The victim’s daughter, Divya Arora, 29, said, “My husband is a drunkard. He would regularly assault me and demand dowry from my parents.”
“On Thursday night, my husband came home at around 8pm in an inebriated state. He started abusing me and asked me to demand a scooter from my parents. When I refused, he started hitting me. I called my father, who came to our house to intervene, but Sanjay assaulted him as well, and pushed him, after which my father fell unconscious. I called my brothers who took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” she said.
Divya had married Sanjay in 2016 and the couple have a three-year-old daughter. Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
How Punjab Police botched up on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest
Chandigarh : In a major embarrassment, the Punjab Police failed to bring Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, booked on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation, to Mohali after arresting him from his house in Delhi. The Punjab Police team led by Mohali SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and DSP (detective) KS Sandhu that arrested Bagga on Friday morning, was stopped in Haryana while he was being taken to Punjab.
AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents
VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,. Singh was addressing a press conference here. To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him.
Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife
A man was booked for tossing The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony's two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after Ankit's death. The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife's extramarital affair. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim's mother said.
19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable
Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district.
Liquor all set to get cheaper in Gurugram as state govt cuts taxes
The prices of imported foreign liquor in Gurugram are likely to decrease from June as the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have been reduced as part of Haryana's new excise policy announced on Friday. Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by ₹300 to ₹450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by ₹150 to ₹300.
